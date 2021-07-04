Puri Airport likely to start operations from 2022-23: Odisha minister Padmanabh Behera

Representative Image (Source: Shutterstock)

Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera on July 4 said that air services from Puri are most likely to commence by 2022-23 as work to establish an International Airport has begun.

"The process for the establishment of a new airport at Puri has already started including the process for identification of land and other steps. There are many things to work out for," news agency ANI quoted Behera as saying.

Adding more, he said, "If everything goes on time as we have planned, it is very likely to see air service from Puri by 2022-23. The State Government is continuously holding discussion with Aviation Ministry and it's experts on this matter.

Earlier in January 2021, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing futuristic airport in the pilgrim town of Puri.

Apart from constructing a new airport at Puri, the state government is also mulling for up-gradation of existing airstrips including Rourkela, Utkela and Jeypore. In 2020, Jharsuguda airport was made operational, despite COVID-19 pandemic.