Purandar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Purandar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Purandar is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Purandar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 70.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.69% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijaybapu Shivtare won this seat by a margin of 8590 votes, which was 4.06% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 211722 votes.