Purandar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Purandar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Purandar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Purandar constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Purandar is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Purandar Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 70.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.69% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Vijaybapu Shivtare won this seat by a margin of 8590 votes, which was 4.06% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 211722 votes.Shivtare Vijay Sopanrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 23469 votes. SS polled 177051 votes, 38.41% of the total votes polled.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .