Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death: Politicians, celebs, fans mourn his loss on social media

In a shocking turn of events, young Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Moosewala's death was heart-breaking for celebrities and his admirers who remembered him fondly, and paid their tribute on social media. Politicians across party lines also expressed grief and shock, taking a moment to remember him.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was in 'shock' at the murder of Moosewala, and tweeted that "Nobody involved will be spared".





Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences to Moosewala's family. Punjab's law and order has entirely disintegrated, he said while adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's administration has failed horribly.

The Congress party expressed its condolences, saying that Moose Wala's "murder" came as a severe blow to the party and the country.

"The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief." the party tweeted.

Akali Dal leader & former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed condolences for Moosewala's death and criticised CM Bhagwant Mann.

Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order."

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is unfortunate, I just spoke to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Perpetrators will be given strict punishment. I urge everyone to maintain calm and peace."

Many celebrities also reacted to the devastating news of his death, and paid their tributes.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, reacting to the Punjabi singer's demise, posted on Twitter, “Satnam shri Waheguru… very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.”

As news broke of the singer's death, his fans and admirers remembered him fondly, and thanked him for his contributions to music.