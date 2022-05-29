Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death: Politicians, celebs, fans mourn his loss on social media

Sidhu Moosewala

In a shocking turn of events, young Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Moosewala's death was heart-breaking for celebrities and his admirers who remembered him fondly, and paid their tribute on social media. Politicians across party lines also expressed grief and shock, taking a moment to remember him.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was in 'shock' at the murder of Moosewala, and tweeted that "Nobody involved will be spared".



I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm.

— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences to Moosewala's family. Punjab's law and order has entirely disintegrated, he said while adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's administration has failed horribly.



Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022



The Congress party expressed its condolences, saying that Moose Wala's "murder" came as a severe blow to the party and the country.

"The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief." the party tweeted.



The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief. pic.twitter.com/v6BcLCJk4r — Congress (@INCIndia) May 29, 2022



Akali Dal leader & former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed condolences for Moosewala's death and criticised CM Bhagwant Mann.

Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, "This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order."



This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order. https://t.co/D1Fk2Yd20k — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 29, 2022



Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala is unfortunate, I just spoke to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Perpetrators will be given strict punishment. I urge everyone to maintain calm and peace."



सिद्धू मूसेवाला का क़त्ल बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। मैंने अभी पंजाब के CM मान साहिब से बात की। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलवायी जाएगी। मेरी सबसे बिनती है कि सब लोग हौसला रखें और शांति बनाए रखें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। https://t.co/cYc2k7e30Y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2022



Many celebrities also reacted to the devastating news of his death, and paid their tributes.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, reacting to the Punjabi singer's demise, posted on Twitter, “Satnam shri Waheguru… very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala.”



Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewalapic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022



As news broke of the singer's death, his fans and admirers remembered him fondly, and thanked him for his contributions to music.



They’ve not just shot Sidhu but shot dead the emotions of entire community.. RIP LEGEND Gone to soon 22 #sidhumoosewalapic.twitter.com/ZeBYMKBlDS — Gurinder Brar





Rest in Peace Sidhu such a talented young man and at 28 had so much left to give, both in talent and in life. So shocking #sidhumoosewala — Jack Singh Digwa (@Jack_Singh) May 29, 2022





Can't believe this, Sidhu Moosewala shot dead,

No matter how famous or powerful you're this politics is beyond everything.

Rest in peace,Thankyou for taking punjabi music to next level#sidhumoosewala — Shashwat Kulthia (@ShashwatKulthia) May 29, 2022





