App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab writes to embassies of countries looking to shift business out of China

“We have written to Japan, Korean and Taiwanese embassies in India and we are in talks with them and offering them all possible support, in terms of land, infrastructure and other facilities,” Amarinder Singh said in his Facebook Live programme '#AskCaptain' on Saturday.

PTI

The Punjab government has written to embassies of various countries that are looking to shift their manufacturing out of China and assured them of all possible support for setting up facilities here.

“We have written to Japan, Korean and Taiwanese embassies in India and we are in talks with them and offering them all possible support, in terms of land, infrastructure and other facilities,” Amarinder Singh said in his Facebook Live programme '#AskCaptain' on Saturday.

He said his government is moving aggressively to reach out to embassies of various nations looking to shift their manufacturing or business out of China.

Close

The chief minister said the state government has set up four industrial parks for giving them land for setting up their projects.

related news

He also thanked labourers who had chosen to stay back and contribute to Punjab's economic strength, telling them “this is your state and you are part of it.”

It is vital for industry to function for ensuring livelihood, he said, urging all to keep following social distancing norms stringently at work places to beat the virus at every step.

“Given the way we have controlled the situation, we will not need a strict lockdown again,” Singh said, in response to a question. Of those migrants who had applied for online registration, nearly half had willingly decided to stay back and had also started working in the industry, revealed the chief minister, adding that of the total 2.56 lakh industries in the state, 1.50 lakh have already resumed operations. On the issue of arrangements for transportation of migrants wanting to leave the state, he in an official release here said his government had been facilitating the return of migrants through special trains, along with 607 buses sent to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

“Around 3.25 lakh of the 13 lakh migrants have returned so far through trains organised by us while another 17,000 have gone through buses,” he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 24, 2020 07:00 am

tags #Amarinder Singh #Punjab

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 24: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surge past 15,500

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 24: Known COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu surge past 15,500

Delhi govt again faces charge of 'under-reporting' COVID-19 deaths; Toll nearly 3 times, allege MCD leaders

Delhi govt again faces charge of 'under-reporting' COVID-19 deaths; Toll nearly 3 times, allege MCD leaders

Repatriation flights on May 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 24: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.