you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab: Two ashram heads held for raping women

According to the women, they were earlier allegedly raped by two disciples of the ashram -- Suraj Nath and Nachtar Nath.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Two chiefs of an ashram here were on Monday arrested for allegedly raping two women, police said. The women aged 25 and 40 years were rescued from the ashram following a police raid.

According to the women, they were earlier allegedly raped by two disciples of the ashram -- Suraj Nath and Nachtar Nath.

So, they visited the ashram on Sunday to lodge a complaint with the two ashram chiefs -- Girdari Nath and Varinder Nath.

However, the duo allegedly raped them too.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the raid was conducted after receiving a written complaint by a member of the Scheduled Castes Commission.

The two accused were arrested by police in the presence of duty magistrate.

Police said the victims managed to inform their family members about the ordeal after stealing the mobile phone of one of the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused.

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:50 am

tags #ashram #India #Punjab #rape

