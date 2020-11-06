Farm Bill protests: There are blockades at 22 locations in Punjab, says Railways

A day after announcing that the Punjab government is looking into the security issues related to the resumption of train services, the Indian Railways on November 6 said blockades are still present at 22 locations.

"Yesterday, there were 31 blockades. As of today, there are blockades at 22 locations. Wherever blockades have been removed, maintenance work has started. For passenger trains, there are already bookings and we feel bad that we have been forced to cancel the trains in the festive season," VK Yadav, CEO and Chairman, Indian Railways, told media persons.

The Railways also reiterated that selective operations of trains is not feasible.

The Railways has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore due to the agitation in Punjab over the farm reform laws.

Over 2,200 rakes carrying vital commodities have been stranded outside Punjab and the power plants in the state are suffering due to scarcity of coal.

The Railways has said until and unless full assurance on security will be given by the state government, it won't be able to resume services.