you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab to launch world's largest anti-drug campaign today. Here's all you need to know

The campaign will be launched in over 1,600 colleges across 22 districts in the state

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the world's largest anti-drug campaign on July 30 in Chandigarh at an event organized by Joint Action Committee (JAC).

While the state is known to be hit with a severe drug problem, here's all you need to know about Punjab's anti-drug awareness campaign:

> The campaign will be launched in over 1,600 colleges across 22 districts of the state.

> In this campaign, more than five lakh youths of Punjab will take an oath to fight against the evil of drugs and attempt to create a new world record.

> The campaign will be held in each tehsil/ mandal/block/taluk, municipality, nagar panchayat and village panchayat with the help of these youths.
> The decision was taken by a body comprising 14 different associations of Unaided College of Punjab under the leadership of JAC chairman Ashwani Sekhri.


This is, however, not the first time the state is launching a drug-free Punjab campaign. In March, the CM had launched a similar campaign from Khatkar Kalan.
 The state had also organised a Drug Abuse Prevention Officers Programme, a multi-pronged module on drug abuse, rehabilitation of addicts and motivating vulnerable youngsters to stay away from drugs.


Last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had launched a campaign against drugs and deployed its activists across the state to collect data on drug victims and de-addiction centres.

Over 65.5 percent of adolescents in Punjab were found under the influence of substance abuse, with the most common substance being alcohol (41.8 percent) followed by tobacco (21.3 percent), according to a study conducted by National Centre for Biotechnology Information.

"The problem of drug abuse among the youth of Punjab is a matter of serious concern as every third person is hooked to drugs other than alcohol and tobacco. The other striking observation was the high prevalence of heroin and intravenous drug abuse," the study said.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 01:50 pm

