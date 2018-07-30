Punjab to launch world's largest anti-drug campaign today. Here's all you need to know

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the world's largest anti-drug campaign on July 30 in Chandigarh at an event organized by Joint Action Committee (JAC).

While the state is known to be hit with a severe drug problem, here's all you need to know about Punjab's anti-drug awareness campaign:

> The campaign will be launched in over 1,600 colleges across 22 districts of the state.

> In this campaign, more than five lakh youths of Punjab will take an oath to fight against the evil of drugs and attempt to create a new world record.

> The decision was taken by a body comprising 14 different associations of Unaided College of Punjab under the leadership of JAC chairman Ashwani Sekhri.

> The campaign will be held in each tehsil/ mandal/block/taluk, municipality, nagar panchayat and village panchayat with the help of these youths.



The state had also organised a Drug Abuse Prevention Officers Programme, a multi-pronged module on drug abuse, rehabilitation of addicts and motivating vulnerable youngsters to stay away from drugs.

This is, however, not the first time the state is launching a drug-free Punjab campaign. In March, the CM had launched a similar campaign from Khatkar Kalan.