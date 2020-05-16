Punjab to achieve 135 lakh million tonnes of wheat procurement target soon

The Punjab government on Saturday said it will soon achieve the target of procuring 135 lakh metric tonne of wheat in the state in the ongoing Rabi marketing season.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna said 122.02 lakh MT of crop has arrived in grain markets so far and of which 121.85 lakh MT has been purchased.

Khanna expressed hope that the target of 135 lakh MT of wheat procurement would be accomplished shortly.

However, Khanna in an official release here further said the state government has also decided to continue procurement operations up to May 30 and if needed, the same could be extended till June 15 in view of staggered movement of wheat due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Complimenting farmers for record arrival and procurement of wheat crop in a seamless manner, Khanna pointed out that they were the key players throughout the ongoing procurement operations as they sincerely adhered to the health safety measures both during harvesting and procurement.