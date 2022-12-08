Punjab terror attack mastermind Bikramjit Singh arrested by NIA

Representative image

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on December 8 arrested Tarnataran terror attack accused Bikramjit Singh alias Bikkar Panjwar. Bikramajit Singh, along with his close associates, had formed a terror outfit to carry out attacks in Punjab.

Singh’s arrest came shortly after his extradition by the competent authority of Linz, Austria in coordination with Interpol authorities. He was absconding in an NIA case and the investigating authority had sent a team to Austria to bring him back to the country.

On the strength of NBWs issued by the NIA Special Court, Mohali, and a subsequent red notice, the absconding accused was detained in Linz, Austria, on March 22, 2021. After the completion of legal proceedings, the Linz Regional Court extradited Singh to India.

Investigations revealed that the accused had not only instigated the co-accused and others to carry out terror attacks but also conducted training sessions for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and using them.

During various processions and agitations, Singh had carried bombs and instigated other participants to attack government agencies to strike terror in the population, the authorities said. They added that is the key conspirator in the conspiracy targeting Dera Muradpura.

Further investigations into the case are in progress at the moment.