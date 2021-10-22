MARKET NEWS

English
Punjab State Power Corp clears outstanding arrears of electricity bills worth Rs 77.4 crore

Last month, the Channi-led government had announced to waive power bills of those having electricity connection of up to two kilowatt.

PTI
October 22, 2021 / 09:34 PM IST
Representative image

On the directives of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has till date cleared the outstanding arrears of electricity bills worth Rs 77.37 crore of 96,911 domestic consumers having load up to two kilowatts.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said these consumers are from five zones across the state border zone (comprising suburban Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, City Amritsar circles); central zone (East Ludhiana, West Ludhiana, Khanna, sub-urban Ludhiana); north zone (Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr); south zone (Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Ropar, Mohali); and west zone (Bathinda, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar).

ALSO READ: Power Crisis | When it comes to coal-fired power, India is still in the dark

The zones have as many as 15.85 lakh beneficiaries with a total outstanding liability of Rs 1,505 crore. Out of this, the outstanding arrears worth Rs 77.37 crore have been waived so far. Last month, the Channi-led government had announced to waive power bills of those having electricity connection of up to two kilowatt.
Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #coal crisis #power shortage #PSPCL #Punjab
first published: Oct 22, 2021 09:33 pm

