App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 28, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab: Rs 8.88 cr assistance provided in 314 farmer suicide cases

The Punjab government today said that it has so far approved financial assistance of Rs 8.88 crore in 314 cases of farmer suicide.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Punjab government today said that it has so far approved financial assistance of Rs 8.88 crore in 314 cases of farmer suicide. The State Level Committee (SLC) constituted in this regard has sanctioned the relief in 10 meetings held till date starting from April last year, state Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria was quoted as saying in an official release.

The minister said the SLC in its 10th meeting, approved Rs 53 lakh in 18 such cases, including six from Bathinda district, four in Mansa, six in Tarn Taran and two in Patiala.

He claimed that with the release of Rs 8.88 crore, the Congress government had provided the highest ever relief to families of farmers who committed suicide since the launch of this scheme in 2015.

Sarkaria said the financial assistance to the next of the kin of the deceased was being provided on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

He said that review meetings were held at districts and state levels to ensure timely disbursal of compensation.

All the deputy commissioners have been directed to scrutinise farmer suicide cases within their jurisdiction on monthly basis during the meetings of district level committees headed by them. They have been told to forward these cases to SLC for approval positively by 10th of every month, the minister said.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.