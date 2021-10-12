MARKET NEWS

Punjab may take electricity supply from Tata Power's Mundra plant: Report

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on October 11 said he has asked the Centre to ensure adequate supply of coal.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venu Prasad said that all private coal-based plants in the state have less than two days of coal stock, while the state-owned plants have below four days of coal supply. (Representative image)

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venu Prasad said that all private coal-based plants in the state have less than two days of coal stock, while the state-owned plants have below four days of coal supply. (Representative image)

The Punjab government has agreed to take electricity from Tata Power's plant at Mundra in Gujarat, amid concerns of a blackout due to the shortage of coal at thermal power plants.

The state will source supply from Tata Power's imported coal-based power plant at Mundra for one week on an actual fuel cost basis, The Economic Times has reported. A final confirmation from Tata Power is awaited.

The cost of power supply from the plant is pegged Rs 5.5 per unit against an average price of Rs 16 per unit on the power exchange. Punjab's own power generation cost is around Rs 4 per unit, sources told the publication.

Gujarat and Maharashtra, too might take power from the plant, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Tata Power had not yet responded when contacted by The Economic Times.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on October 11 said he has asked the Centre to ensure adequate supply of coal. He also said his government will not let a blackout occur in the state.

State-owned Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on October 11 procured 1,500 MW of electricity at a rate of over Rs 14 per unit, PTI reported.

PSPCL Chairman and Managing Director A Venu Prasad said that all private coal-based plants in the state have less than two days of coal stock, while the state-owned plants have below four days of coal supply.

(With inputs from PTI)
