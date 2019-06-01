App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab Mail completes 107 years, Deccan Queen turns 89

The Punjab Mail, or 'Punjab Limited' as it was then called, steamed out on June 1, 1912 from Mumbai, heading for Peshawar, now in Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Punjab Mail, one of the oldest long-distance trains in the country, completed 107 years Saturday.

June 1 is also the birthday of the Deccan Queen, which connects Mumbai and Pune. The popular train completed 89 years of its operation Saturday.

The Punjab Mail, or 'Punjab Limited' as it was then called, steamed out on June 1, 1912 from Mumbai, heading for Peshawar, now in Pakistan.

Close

A service meant primarily for white 'sahibs' initially, it soon started catering to lower classes too. Third class cars started appearing on the Punjab Mail by the mid-1930s.

related news

It got an air-conditioned car in 1945. Now it runs on electric power.

Before Partition, the train ran from Ballard Pier Mole station in Mumbai to all the way to Peshawar, covering a distance of 2,496 km in 47 hours, said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

It was known to be the fastest train of British India.

Now its northward journey ends at Firozpur Cantonment after covering 1,930 km within 34 hours and 15 minutes.

"The train then comprised six cars; three for passengers and three for postal goods and mail. The three passenger cars had a capacity of only 96," he said.

The train also had bathrooms, a restaurant car and a compartment for luggage and the servants of British passengers.

The Deccan Queen was introduced on June 1, 1930 by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, forerunner of Central Railway.

It was the first deluxe train connecting two important cities of the region, and was aptly named after Pune, known as the Queen of Deccan, Udasi said.

"The people of both the cities are happy with its impeccable record of punctuality. The train has become an institution binding generations of intensely loyal passengers," Udasi added..
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.