App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab issues red alert in wake of heavy rain

Chief minister Amarinder Singh has also called a meeting of senior officers Monday to review arrangements to deal with flood-like situations, a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab government Monday issued a 'red alert' in the wake of heavy rain in the state and has asked district authorities to maintain vigil, an official said.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh has also called a meeting of senior officers Monday to review arrangements to deal with flood-like situations, a spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office said here.

"Red alert has been issued in view of incessant rain in the state", he said. District administrations have been asked to maintain constant vigil in view of rain, the spokesman said.

Punjab has been witnessing widespread rain for the last two days and the downpour continued Monday, prompting state authorities to review preparations to tackle flood-like situations.

District control rooms have been activated for fast response and the Army has also been alerted, the spokesman said. "The Army has been requested for standby," he said.

District authorities in catchment areas of rivers have been asked to make sufficient arrangements of boats for any rescue operation, the spokesman said.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 12:29 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Punjab

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.