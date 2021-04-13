Punjab & Haryana HC dismisses plea by woman claiming Prince Harry broke his promise to marry her

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the petition of a woman who claimed Britain's Prince Harry went back on his promise to marry her.

Calling it a "day-dreamers fantasy", Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan noted it is likely that the woman had a conversation with someone who created fake ids on social media, legal news website LiveLaw reported.

"It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc. and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court," the judge observed.

"There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself," the court order said.

The petitioner said she had never travelled the United Kingdom, and told the court that the conversations took place on social media only. She even said she messaged Prince Charles, who is Prince Harry's father, about the engagement.

The petitioner wanted the UK Police Cell to take legal action against Prince Harry. The plea also sought arrest warrants to be issued so that no further delay would occur in the marriage.

"This Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true," the court order said.

Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, married American actress Meghan Markle in May 2018.