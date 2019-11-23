App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab govt starts bus service from Dera Baba Nanak to Kartarpur corridor

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Keeping in view the inconvenience faced by pilgrims, the Punjab Government has started a bus service from Dera Baba Nanak to the entry point of the Kartarpur corridor. Transport Minister Razia Sultana said the bus service had started operating from Saturday.

"The service will start from the Dera Baba Nanak bus stand at 8.45 am and reach the Kartarpur Sahib corridor entry point at 9 am. In the evening, a bus will ply from the corridor to the the bus stand at 5.15 pm," she said in a statement here.

Razia Sultana said depending on the number of passengers, the frequency of the bus service would be increased.

Punjab Roadways had been directed to ply some of its buses to Dera Baba Nanak from other major cities, she said.

The four-kilometre corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur district, was thrown open on November 9.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #Kartarpur corridor

