App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

The committee has been constituted to look into various issues raised by farmers regarding paddy straw and its management across the state, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said.

The committee has been constituted to look into various issues raised by farmers regarding paddy straw and its management across the state, he said.

Other members of the committee are Secretary Agriculture, Chairperson, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Representative of Vice-Chancellor, PAU, GP Intelligence or his nominee and representatives of farmers' groups, the spokesperson said.

Close

He said the Committee would submit its report along with recommendations in two months.

related news

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana each year in October-November has been blamed to cause smog and adding to environmental pollution in Delhi.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Punjab

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.