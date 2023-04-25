 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Punjab governor, CM, leaders condole Parkash Singh Badal's demise

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

"Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people," Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit said.

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and a host of leaders condoled the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday.

Badal, a five-time former chief minister of Punjab, died at a private hospital in Mohali at the age of 95.

Governor Purohit expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Badal, whom he described as a towering figure in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction.

"Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people," Purohit said.