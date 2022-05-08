English
    Punjab government to give Rs 1 crore ex gratia for kin of Subedar Hardeep Singh

    Subedar Singh hailed from Baranda village of Hoshiarpur district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

    May 08, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    The Punjab government on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. Subedar Singh made the supreme sacrifice last Friday.

    Extending his sympathies, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country's unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment. Subedar Singh hailed from Baranda village of Hoshiarpur district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.



