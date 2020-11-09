Punjab farmers' stir: Agitation continues to halt trains ahead of Diwali, double whammy for Indian Railways

The impasse between Indian Railways and Punjab government over the running of the trains has resulted in a severe shortage of commodities and losses for industries in the state.

The suspension of train operations is unprecedented in length and scale and has come as a double whammy for the Railways, which is already reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passenger train services have been suspended since September 24 while freight trains were partially back in October but they were also stopped on October 24 after the Railways said that the situation was not conducive for their operation.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Railways is already under tremendous financial strain. After tackling the slowdown caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Railways has delivered a buoyant performance in freight operations, but the agitation by farmers in Punjab has cost the national transporter over Rs 1,200 crore in revenue.

The Railway officials have time and again reiterated that selective running of trains is not possible, in a response to the protesters’ demand of running only goods trains.

Rajesh Agrawal, former Railway Board member of Rolling Stock, told Moneycontrol that the onus is on the Punjab government to clear the tracks.

"The Punjab government has to clear the encroachment. There cannot be selective running of trains. Railways has 'right of way'. If there is any law and order problem, the government has to take responsibility. These people who are sitting on the tracks should be charged under Rioting Act. They cannot hold the country to ransom. The Punjab government should lock them up in jails for this and act in a firm manner. They can protest in various ways but not in this form," he said.

Soft target

Not only in Punjab, but the Railways has also been forced to divert trains due to the Gujjar agitation in Rajasthan as well.

"Railways is a soft target as trains run across the length and breadth of this country," Agrawal said.

With multiple meetings already held between Railways and Punjab government officials over the current state of affairs, the industry associations in Punjab are also anxiously waiting for a positive outcome as the suspension of trains has led to shortage of fertiliser and coal stock among other commodities.

With Diwali fast approaching, passengers are also hoping that train services resume quickly and they don’t have to shell out more in air travel.