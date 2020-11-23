Punjab farmer protests: As Indian Railways resumes services, a look at why the issue snowballed

With train services now resuming in Punjab, railway authorities can heave a sigh of relief as it can now look forward to regaining the momentum in freight activities.

Due to the suspension of train services, the state is facing a shortage of fertilisers and coal and any more delay could have had resulted in major problems while the national transporter has suffered a loss of over Rs 2,200 crore due to the blockade.

But the issue is yet to be completely resolved as the farmers have said they will resume their agitation if their grievances are not addressed within 15 days.

The discussions over the past few weeks between the state government and Indian Railways had failed to reach a positive conclusion as the national transporter reiterated its stand of not running only goods trains.

The farmers' bodies last week said they would consider allowing passenger trains to operate if the Centre started running the goods trains first.

So, looking back at this episode, could the situation have been handled better?

Rajesh Agrawal, former Railway Board member of Rolling Stock, feels the dialogue process between the state government and the Railways could have been better in this case.

"The Railways is like a lifeline and the state governments should try to facilitate the smooth functioning of this lifeline. The dialogue process between the Railways and the state government could have been better. Everything is based on dialogues and consultation. If communication between the two sides was fine in this case, then the onus is on state government," he told Moneycontrol.

While freight operations had resumed partially in October, no passenger train has entered Punjab since September 24 with around 2,352 passenger trains being cancelled or diverted.

Northern Railways has said 17 trains will be restored, including eight for the Punjab area and nine for Jammu and Katra.