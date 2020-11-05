Punjab farmers' agitation | Blockade likely to be cleared by November 6: Railways

The Railways has incurred loss of over Rs 16 crore per day due to the farmer agitation in Punjab

The Punjab government has informed the Indian Railways that the security issues have been addressed, and it can look at resuming train operations in the state by November 6 morning, Railway Board Chief Executive Officer and Chairman VK Yadav said on November 5.

"We were not able to run passenger trains in Punjab from September 24 due to the farmer agitation. Although we ran some goods trains till September 30, we were forced to stop total operations because of security reasons. On October 22, we received information from the state government that blockades are being removed and we took the decision to run some goods trains. But security issues once again surfaced.

"Yesterday, I got a call from the state government that blockades are being removed and hopefully, by tomorrow, all blockades will be removed. We are continuously monitoring the situation and after completion of mandatory maintenance protocols, all train operations will resume," he told media persons.

Yadav said the Railways is also in touch with the Rajasthan government on a daily basis as train operations have been affected due to the Gujjar agitation in the state.

On scarcity of coal for power plants in Punjab due to the blockade, Yadav said the Railways wants to ensure quick resumption of services so that the power plants can have access to coal.

"Our rakes are stranded outside Punjab and as soon as we get the nod to restart services, we will start delivery of all commodities," he added.

