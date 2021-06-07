Punjab extends COVID-19 curbs till June 15, allows shops to open till 6 pm, private offices at 50% strength
On Sundays, the regular curfew would continue to remain imposed, the Punjab Chief Minister's Office said.
June 07, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST
The lockdown-like curbs were imposed in most of the states from April-end (Representative image)
The Punjab government has extended the COVID-19-related curbs till June 15, said an official statement issued on June 6. The government has announced few relaxations, which includes the permission to reopen non-essential shops for restricted hours.
The shops which have not been categorised as essential can now operate from till 6 pm. The night curfew would, however, continue and remain in effect daily from 7 pm t0 6 am.
The state government has also permitted private offices to reopen, but has placed a cap of 50 percent on daily attendance.
A decision on allowing in-dining at restaurants is expected to be taken next week.
On Sundays, the regular curfew would continue to remain imposed, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) clarified.
Also Read | Delhi, Mumbai loosen COVID-19 lockdowns as India’s virus crisis eases
Punjab, which was one of the states that was hit by the second COVID-19 wave, is under lockdown-like restrictions since April-end.
The state, over the past few days, has been recording a constant decline in cases. As per the last update issued on June 6, Punjab reported 1,593 new infections and 65 COVID-19 deaths. The active caseload in the state has dropped to 22,160.