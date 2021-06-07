Punjab extends COVID-19 curbs till June 15, allows shops to open till 6 pm, private offices at 50% strength

The lockdown-like curbs were imposed in most of the states from April-end (Representative image)

The Punjab government has extended the COVID-19-related curbs till June 15, said an official statement issued on June 6. The government has announced few relaxations, which includes the permission to reopen non-essential shops for restricted hours.

The shops which have not been categorised as essential can now operate from till 6 pm. The night curfew would, however, continue and remain in effect daily from 7 pm t0 6 am.

The state government has also permitted private offices to reopen, but has placed a cap of 50 percent on daily attendance.

A decision on allowing in-dining at restaurants is expected to be taken next week.



On Sundays, the regular curfew would continue to remain imposed, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) clarified.

Punjab, which was one of the states that was hit by the second COVID-19 wave, is under lockdown-like restrictions since April-end.

The state, over the past few days, has been recording a constant decline in cases. As per the last update issued on June 6, Punjab reported 1,593 new infections and 65 COVID-19 deaths. The active caseload in the state has dropped to 22,160.