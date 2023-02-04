 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Congress chief urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

PTI
Feb 04, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

The appeal comes a day after the Punjab Cabinet approved a proposal of granting special remission to five convicts serving terms in jails. However, the name of Sidhu does not figure in the list.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to consider early release of Navjot Singh Sidhu who is serving an year-long sentence in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case.

"I appeal to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann Sahab to consider the early release of senior @INCIndia leader @sherryontopp  Navjot Singh Sidhu Ji also. Matters of justice should be treated above the partisan divide," Warring tweeted.

There had been speculations that Sidhu might be granted special remission on the Republic Day.  Several Punjab Congress leaders, including former Punjab Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, had last month lambasted the AAP government for not releasing Sidhu.