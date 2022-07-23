 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab CM's Chandigarh residence fined Rs 10,000 for littering

PTI
Jul 23, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

A challan has been issued in the name of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Battalion Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Punjab chief minister’s residence here for littering.

The house address mentioned in the challan is: House number-7, Sector-2, Chandigarh.

Local BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said he had been receiving complaints for some time from residents regarding the disposal of waste by the staff of the chief minister’s residence behind house number-7.

They were requested several times by the municipal corporation staff to not dump waste outside the house but it did not stop.

Therefore, the challan has been issued, he said.

House numbers 44, 45, 6 and 7 are part of the chief minister's residence, Sidhu said.

