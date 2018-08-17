App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab CM seeks assistance from Google and Facebook to root out drugs from state

"I will knock on every door and leave no stone unturned to ensure we eliminate drugs from Punjab. We look forward to their help,” Singh said on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a letter to Google and Facebook, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought technological assistance to fight drug menace in the state.

According to Times of India, Singh has written a letter each to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, mentioning that the internet is full of content about discovering newer ways of sourcing banned substances. He added that this actually enables addicts to find a steady supply of drugs.

"We realise that technology now forms a large part of youth’s lives and they are deeply influenced by what they see, hear and consume," Singh said in the letter.

Expressing concerns over the youth being gripped by drugs, Singh said that he is at a very "critical juncture" in his state's journey, where the youth are victims of a severe drug crisis. He shared his plans to announce newer ways to tackle drug menace over the next few days.

"I will knock on every door and leave no stone unturned to ensure we eliminate drugs from Punjab. We look forward to their help," Singh said in a tweet.

Besides this, on Independence Day, prominent personalities like former Army chief VP Malik and Olympian Abhinav Bindra shared videos related to the menace on Twitter.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:14 pm

