MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Charanjit Singh Channi swearing-in LIVE updates: PM Modi congratulates Channi on taking oath as Punjab CM

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to Charanjit Singh Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi


Punjab CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates | The Congress on September 19 announced its decision to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. Channi is the first Dailt to hold the post in the state. He was picked as CM a day after Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party. Channi, who met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake his claim to the top job in the poll-bound state soon after being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, has been been sworn in today. He would be assuming the charge of chief minister barely four months before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in ceremony:

12.11 pm | PM Narendra Modi congratulates Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn-in as Punjab CM

12.00 | In the Singh-Sidhu battle, Congress is the real loser

Sanjay Jha writes: If anything can go wrong it will, says Murphy’s Law. For the Congress that aphorism seems to be the most apposite as we head towards a mid-September with some combustible aftershocks following the political developments in Punjab.

Close

Related stories

Frankly, it has been a downward slide for an inordinately long period for the grand old party, beginning with the Arvind Kejriwal-Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement (or was it a saffron-sponsored political masterstroke?) in Y2011. But that was 10 years ago. A decade, for heaven’s sake! Continue reading...

11.45 am | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi.

11.35 am | Read: Five things to know about new Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Born on April 2, 1963, in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is the first Dalit leader to become chief minister of Punjab. He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community. In early 2000s, Channi won civic bodies polls on a Congress ticket from Kharar town of Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district. In 2007, he rebelled against the party nominee and won the assembly elections as an Independent candidate. He won again on a Congress ticket in 2012 and 2017. Channi was inducted as minister of technical educational and industrial training in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet in March 2017.

11.27 am | Congress leader OP Soni takes oath as Punjab minister


11.22 am | Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan

11.18 am | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister, party sources told PTI. Channi, who is set to take oath at 11 am, paid obeisance at a gurdwara in Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district on Monday morning.

11.14 am | As per reports, two deputy chief ministers may also take the oath to balance caste equations after the appointment of a CM from the state's Ravidassia Dalit community. The party settled on Channi, the technical education minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, after a flurry of consultations through the day, following the abrupt cancellation of an 11 am meeting of the CLP.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #India #Politics #Punjab #trending
first published: Sep 20, 2021 11:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.