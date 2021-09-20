Charanjit Singh Channi swearing-in LIVE updates: PM Modi congratulates Channi on taking oath as Punjab CM

File image of Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates | The Congress on September 19 announced its decision to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. Channi is the first Dailt to hold the post in the state. He was picked as CM a day after Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party. Channi, who met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake his claim to the top job in the poll-bound state soon after being elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, has been been sworn in today. He would be assuming the charge of chief minister barely four months before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in ceremony:



Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab’s Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

12.00 | In the Singh-Sidhu battle, Congress is the real loser

Sanjay Jha writes: If anything can go wrong it will, says Murphy’s Law. For the Congress that aphorism seems to be the most apposite as we head towards a mid-September with some combustible aftershocks following the political developments in Punjab.

Frankly, it has been a downward slide for an inordinately long period for the grand old party, beginning with the Arvind Kejriwal-Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement (or was it a saffron-sponsored political masterstroke?) in Y2011. But that was 10 years ago. A decade, for heaven’s sake! Continue reading...

11.45 am | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulate Charanjit Singh Channi.



Born on April 2, 1963, in Chamkaur Sahib, Channi is the first Dalit leader to become chief minister of Punjab. He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community. In early 2000s, Channi won civic bodies polls on a Congress ticket from Kharar town of Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district. In 2007, he rebelled against the party nominee and won the assembly elections as an Independent candidate. He won again on a Congress ticket in 2012 and 2017. Channi was inducted as minister of technical educational and industrial training in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet in March 2017.

11.22 am | Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan



11.18 am | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister, party sources told PTI. Channi, who is set to take oath at 11 am, paid obeisance at a gurdwara in Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district on Monday morning.

As per reports, two deputy chief ministers may also take the oath to balance caste equations after the appointment of a CM from the state's Ravidassia Dalit community. The party settled on Channi, the technical education minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, after a flurry of consultations through the day, following the abrupt cancellation of an 11 am meeting of the CLP.