Punjab CM Amarinder Singh takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Punjab CM @capt_amarinder gets his 2nd #COVID19 vaccine shot. Appeals again to all eligible to come forward to get themselves vaccinated for their own protection and that of their families and the society, the chief minister’s media advisor tweeted.

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated. Singh had taken his first dose of the vaccine last month.

TAGS: #Amarinder Singh #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Punjab
first published: Apr 12, 2021 02:11 pm

