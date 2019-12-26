App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 08:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gives nod for social audit of govt engineering projects

An informed citizenry is critical to ensuring transparency in work execution, as well as reducing/eliminating avenues that can be used to indulge in corrupt practices, Singh said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on December 26 gave the go-ahead for social audit of engineering projects in the state. Approving a proposal of the Vigilance Bureau in this regard, the chief minister said the move would contribute towards eliminating corruption from the project implementation process.

An informed citizenry is critical to ensuring transparency in work execution, as well as reducing/eliminating avenues that can be used to indulge in corrupt practices, he said.

As part of the proposal, 'Citizen Information Boards' containing important particulars regarding on-going or future work of the government will be put up at work sites for information of citizens/taxpayers, said an official spokesperson, giving details of the social audit scheme.

Close
Additionally, it will be mandatory for the concerned department to post this information on their website, under this preventive vigilance scheme, he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Punjab

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.