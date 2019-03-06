App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh approves Master plan of Banur

Chairing the 37th meeting of Punjab Regional, Town Planning and Development Board here, Singh underlined the importance of the move to boost the region's industrial development in the light of the pro-investment environment, backed by the policies and incentives announced by his government, according to an official release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh gave in-principle approval to the master plan for development of Banur as an industrial hub and directed the town planning department to make necessary amendments for time-bound completion of the project.

Chairing the 37th meeting of Punjab Regional, Town Planning and Development Board here, Singh underlined the importance of the move to boost the region's industrial development in the light of the pro-investment environment, backed by the policies and incentives announced by his government, according to an official release.

The CM also gave approval to effect amendments in the development control regulations, thus acceding to the demand of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Punjab regarding calculation of saleable area of EWS sites and alignment of zonal roads for connectivity of sector and inter-sector roads in various master plans.

He also gave the go-ahead to make amendments in the unified zoning regulations and development controls for master plans to ensure planned and holistic urban development in the state.

It was also decided in the meeting to allow warehousing of all commodities in the agricultural zone of the notified plan, for which objections would be invited from the general public before the final notification of the master plan.

Reviewing the functioning of various development authorities -- Punjab Urban Development Authority, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, Patiala Development Authority, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority, Amritsar Development Authority, Jalandhar Development Authority and Bathinda Development Authority -- the CM also accepted the proposal for allotment of land to the petrol pumps through e-auction.

Amarinder also approved fixation of reserve prices for hotel sites, rationalisation, which has been done for sites covering more than 2,000 square yards.

The reserve price for larger sites for hotels has been fixed at 100 per cent of residential rates currently prevailing in various urban authorities, as per the release.

The chief minister also gave nod to a proposal for the creation of posts in the newly set up Dera Baba Nanak Special Development Authority to spruce up the infrastructure and undertake beautification in the region as part of the ongoing 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 09:38 pm

