you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab cities, towns to be open defecation free by June 30

So far 120 cities have achieved the status of being Open Defecation Free whereas the rest of the 47 cities/towns would in all likelihood complete the target by June 30

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

All cities and towns of Punjab are all set to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by June 30, an official spokesman said today.

So far 120 cities have achieved the status of being Open Defecation Free whereas the rest of the 47 cities/towns would in all likelihood complete the target by June 30, the spokesman said.

He said for the achievement of the mission objectives, the department has already released Rs 40.82 crore.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Punjab

