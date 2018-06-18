Punjab cities, towns to be open defecation free by June 30

All cities and towns of Punjab are all set to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status by June 30, an official spokesman said today.

So far 120 cities have achieved the status of being Open Defecation Free whereas the rest of the 47 cities/towns would in all likelihood complete the target by June 30, the spokesman said.

He said for the achievement of the mission objectives, the department has already released Rs 40.82 crore.