Punjab can use Israeli tech to solve issues of farmers, water conservation: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said his state could use the know-how and technology of Israel to solve issues of farmers and water conservation, describing his first day of official engagements in the Jewish nation as "extremely productive". Singh, who is on a three-day visited to Israel, reached Sunday evening.

"Had an extremely productive 1st day in Israel, beginning with some major investment talks, followed by field visits to NaanDanJain Irrigation farms, & Dan Region Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"Impressed by the Homeland Security presentation on latest technologies to prevent crime," he tweeted Monday.

The Punjab chief minister started his official engagements seeking Israeli investments in his state in areas such as infrastructure development, housing, energy, water supply and irrigation.

He met officials of Israel's Tyros International Group Ltd to discuss investments opportunities in Punjab's infrastructure sector.

Singh and his accompanying high-level delegation on Tuesday will be participating in a seminar "Investment Opportunities in Punjab".The seminar aims to attract Israeli investors to Punjab.

The chief minister then went to visit facilities of NaanDan Jain Irrigation Ltd, accompanied by officials of the state, to witness the latest technology deployed in precision farming and horticulture.

The company is among the leading global producers and providers of irrigation solutions, and its expertise drives higher crop yields, minimising risks and saving precious non-renewable resources .

"Really interesting to see NaanDanJain Irrigation use precision agriculture to deliver increased productivity in Israel.

"Will brainstorm with them on how we can use their micro-irrigation technology effectively in Punjab to help our distressed farmers,"Singh said.

He also visited the waste water treatment plant (Shafdan) in the Dan region.The Shafdan is the largest wastewater treatment plant in Israel.

Singh said identifying water conservation techniques is a priority area for his state.

The chief minister also met Ehud Hallel, chief executive officer of Israel's National Water Company Mekorot. Singh and the delegation were give a tour of the waste water treatment and effluent reuse plant.

"What an innovation! The Dan Region Wastewater Treatment Plant I visited in Shafdan, Israel, is an amazing example of use of technology to collect, treat & reclaim municipal wastewater. Discussed with Mekorot officials the possibility of using it for Punjab's urban areas", the chief minister tweeted.

Singh is heading the delegation to Israel to strengthen cooperation with the Jewish nation in the field of agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming and waste water management, besides trying to attract investments in the state.

The delegation has also interacted with Israeli companies having expertise in homeland security sector to boost Punjab's internal security preparedness.

The chief minister was also shown a presentation on homeland security and the latest technologies to prevent crime on Monday evening.

He is also scheduled to visit the academy of a leading Israeli defence company on Wednesday.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will be meeting the Punjab leader and his delegation on Tuesday morning.

He will then visit the cemetery of Indian soldiers who laid their lives during the War of Liberation of Haifa in 1918.

Haifa celebrated the centenary year of its liberation by Indian cavalry units in September paying warm tributes to the courage shown by them in what is considered by most of the War Historians as the "last great cavalry campaign in history".

Singh, a well-acclaimed military historian who has penned books like Saragarhi and The Defence of the Samana Fort, will also be visiting the Haifa Historical Society for presentation on the battle of Haifa.

The Haifa municipality has immortalised the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers in the liberation of Haifa by including a chapter on their bravery in history textbooks taught at schools.

The Punjab Agricultural University will also be signing three agreements of cooperation with Tel Aviv University, Arava Institute and Galilee International Management Institute on Tuesday evening.