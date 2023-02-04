 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab cabinet nod to scheme to train teachers abroad

PTI
Feb 04, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

The Punjab Cabinet also approved Rs 74.75 crore to the executing agency concerned for the remaining construction work of the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project.

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the implementation of a scheme for training of teachers abroad.

Under this scheme, the Department of School Education will send a batch of 36 principals to the Principals Academy in Singapore and 30 principals to the National Institute of Education, an autonomous institute of the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, in FY 2022-23, according to an official statement.

"The training will expose them to state-of-the-art teaching practices, leadership skills, creation of teaching-learning materials and audio-visual technology,” it said.

"It will be helpful to obtain objectives of education in the post-pandemic world, essentials of strategic management, shaping school culture, building teachers’ professional capital, curriculum leadership, mentoring, and lesson observation skills, innovation in teaching and learning and effective communication,” the statement added.