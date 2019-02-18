Punjab Budget: Govt cuts petrol price by Rs 5, diesel by Re 1

The Punjab government has slashed petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Re 1 per litre.

State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal presented the state Budget for FY20 with a total outlay of Rs 1,58,493 crore with no new taxes.

The state's Budget focussed on agriculture, health, education and rural and urban infrastructure and proposed hikes in the range of 9-36 percent in the allocation of funds for these sectors. The total outstanding debt of the state is projected at Rs 2,29,612 crore for 2019-20 as against Rs 2,12,276 crore for 2018-19 (revised estimates).

Badal projected the revenue deficit and fiscal deficit at Rs 11,687 crore (2.02 percent of GSDP) and Rs 19,658 crore (3.40 per cent of GSDP) for the 2019-20.

Among new announcements, Badal said a new policy 'Make in Punjab' was being drafted to promote goods manufactured and produced in the state. For farm debt waiver, Badal proposed an allocation of Rs 3,000 crore for the year 2019-20.

"Our government in the next phase of implementation of the scheme, will waive off the loans of landless farm labourers and the families of farmers who have been forced to commit suicides," said Badal.

(With inputs from PTI)