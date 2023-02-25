 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Bhagwant Mann is not competent': Ex-RAW chief warns against misgovernance in Punjab

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Several former senior police officers have advocated that Punjab be placed under President’s rule, after scenes of the violence were shown on national television.

AS Dulat, former Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has warned against misgovernance in the “sensitive border state” of Punjab and asserted that it can’t be “governed from Delhi”.

Dulat, however, said he did not foresee another outbreak of militancy in Punjab, but stressed that the state also needs “empathy”.

“I am of the firm belief that neither Punjab nor Kashmir can be governed from Delhi. People are resentful of it,” the former RAW director told PTI video in an interview.

“Though Bhagwant Mann (Punjab CM) is a decent person, he is not competent… (Arvind) Kejriwal (Delhi CM) can’t run Punjab,” he said.