Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab Assembly session to begin from August 24

With the Cabinet decision, the Punjab Governor has been authorised to convene the fifth session of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet has decided to summon the next session of the Punjab Assembly from August 24 to August 28. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the session would commence on August 24 in the afternoon with obituary references.

Legislative Business would be transacted in both, the morning and evening sessions on August 27. The house would adjourn sine die after the proposed legislative business on August 28, the spokesperson said.
tags #Amarinder Singh #India #Politics #Punjab

