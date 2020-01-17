App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

The Kerala Assembly had already passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ruling Congress party in Punjab passed a resolution in the state assembly on January 17 demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, according to news agency ANI.

Punjab is the second state to pass a resolution against the amended citizenship law. The Kerala Assembly had already passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

The resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra was passed after over three hours of discussion. While the ruling Congress and main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the resolution, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed it.

Close
Asked about the resolution, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that they have sent a draft to Centre to make changes necessary to make CAA acceptable to everyone.

related news

The CM had reportedly tipped off about the possibility of bringing a resolution against the amended citizenship law on January 16. "Wait till tomorrow," Singh had said when asked by reporters if the government will bring in a resolution, on the lines of Kerala, against the Act.

On January 14, the state Congress government had said it will proceed according to the "will of the House" on the issue of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

After a cabinet meeting on January 14, his colleagues in the ministry had expressed concern over the implications of the "blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR."

"The ministers were of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the two-day session of the assembly on January 16-17 and it was unanimously decided that the government should accept the will of the House," an official statement had said.

Singh had recently said that his government would not allow the implementation of the "brazenly divisive CAA". He had said neither he nor the Congress was against granting citizenship to minorities persecuted on the basis of religion but they were completely opposed to the "discrimination in the CAA against certain religious communities, including Muslims".

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 12:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Punjab

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.