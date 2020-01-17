Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act

The ruling Congress party in Punjab passed a resolution in the state assembly on January 17 demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, according to news agency ANI.

Punjab is the second state to pass a resolution against the amended citizenship law. The Kerala Assembly had already passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

The resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra was passed after over three hours of discussion. While the ruling Congress and main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported the resolution, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opposed it.



Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh: We've sent draft to Centre to make changes necessary to make #CAA acceptable to everyone. Census is being carried out now, it'll be done on old level. Every citizen will be counted whether he is Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian or anybody https://t.co/Wfe7vVlZSS pic.twitter.com/PtXzPWEo0e

Asked about the resolution, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that they have sent a draft to Centre to make changes necessary to make CAA acceptable to everyone.

The CM had reportedly tipped off about the possibility of bringing a resolution against the amended citizenship law on January 16. "Wait till tomorrow," Singh had said when asked by reporters if the government will bring in a resolution, on the lines of Kerala, against the Act.

On January 14, the state Congress government had said it will proceed according to the "will of the House" on the issue of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

After a cabinet meeting on January 14, his colleagues in the ministry had expressed concern over the implications of the "blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR."

"The ministers were of the view that the matter was bound to be raised during the two-day session of the assembly on January 16-17 and it was unanimously decided that the government should accept the will of the House," an official statement had said.

Singh had recently said that his government would not allow the implementation of the "brazenly divisive CAA". He had said neither he nor the Congress was against granting citizenship to minorities persecuted on the basis of religion but they were completely opposed to the "discrimination in the CAA against certain religious communities, including Muslims".