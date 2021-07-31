Punjab announces reopening of schools from August 2 for all classes

Representative image

The Punjab government on July 31 allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 further relaxing curbs imposed due to COVID-19.



Punjab government allows reopening of schools for all classes from August 2, with proper protocols to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour. pic.twitter.com/UR1yv3YVbV

— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Schools will be expected to follow proper protocol to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, as per a notification by the Punjab government. “Department of School Education shall issue instructions in this regard,” the notification said, reported news agency ANI.

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on COVID-appropriate behaviour, the guidelines added.

The state government had allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

This announcement comes at the backdrop of declining cases of COVID-19 in the state. Punjab did not report any COVID-related death on July 27, according to a medical bulletin. The last time the state saw zero COVID-related fatalities was on June 10, 2020, an official of the state health department said.