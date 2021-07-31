MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Punjab announces reopening of schools from August 2 for all classes

Schools will be expected to follow proper protocol to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, said the new notification released by the Punjab government

Moneycontrol News
July 31, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The Punjab government on July 31 allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 further relaxing curbs imposed due to COVID-19.

Schools will be expected to follow proper protocol to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, as per a notification by the Punjab government. “Department of School Education shall issue instructions in this regard,” the notification said, reported news agency ANI.

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on COVID-appropriate behaviour, the guidelines added.

The state government had allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

This announcement comes at the backdrop of declining cases of COVID-19 in the state. Punjab did not report any COVID-related death on July 27, according to a medical bulletin. The last time the state saw zero COVID-related fatalities was on June 10, 2020, an official of the state health department said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #India #Punjab
first published: Jul 31, 2021 07:08 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.