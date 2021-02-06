MARKET NEWS

Punjab: 9,222 candidates in fray for February 14 municipal polls

2,832 contestants, out of total 9,222 candidates, are contesting as independents in the polls.

PTI
February 06, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
Engineers check Electronic Voting Machines (Image: PTI)

A total of 9,222 candidates are in the fray for the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab, officials said on Saturday. They said 15,305 candidates had filed nomination papers for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayat elections.

According to data provided by the state election office, 2,832 contestants, out of total 9,222 candidates, are contesting as independents in the polls. Out of the total candidates, 2,037 are of the ruling Congress, while 1,569 are Akali Dal nominees. The number of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are 1,003 and 1,606, respectively, it said.

The counting of votes will take place on February 17. There are 39,15,280 registered voters, out of which, 20,49,777 are male, 18,65,354 female and 149 transgender voters, according to the data.

 
PTI
TAGS: #Municipal Corporations #municipal polls #nagar panchayat elections #Punjab
first published: Feb 6, 2021 10:33 pm

