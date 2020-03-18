Pune woman tests positive for COVID-19; Maharashtra count climbs to 42

Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, "The woman returned India on March 15. She was admitted to hospitalhere on March 17".
With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 42.Confirming the case, District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, "The woman returned India on March 15. She was admitted to hospitalhere on March 17".
First Published on Mar 18, 2020 09:30 am