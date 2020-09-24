Pune University Final Year exams 2020: Hall tickets issued, but students don’t have timetable yet

Savitribai Phule Pune University has announced that final year examinations 2020 will begin in October and released hall tickets as well. However, Pune University students are yet to receive their exam timetable yet. However, the timetable for SSPU final year exams 2020, which are supposed to begin on October 5 and end by October 30, is expected to be out soon.

The announcement of the dates has brought relief to student who have been anxious due to the uncertainty that the coronavirus pandemic has brought about. Due to the global health crisis, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have been shut since March, with students and teachers depending entirely on online classes to ensure the academic year is not wasted.

According to a News18 report, Mahesh Kakade, Controller of Exams at SPPU, said the university has not published the timetable because the professors have not sent the question bank yet. The final year exam timetable cannot be announced until that is finalised.

This year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic situation, Pune University students were given the option to take examinations online from home instead of writing exams from a designated centre.