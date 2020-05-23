App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears

Over 50 volunteers from Animal Adoption and Rescue Team (AART) have been patrolling the streets of Pune, looking to rescue abandoned pets and feeding strays during the COVID- 19 lockdown.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Dog lovers in Maharashtra's Pune city have come to the rescue of pets, especially dogs of foreign breeds, who have been abandoned by their owners over misplaced fears of contracting coronavirus infection from them.

Over 50 volunteers from Animal Adoption and Rescue Team (AART) have been patrolling the streets of Pune, looking to rescue abandoned pets and feeding strays during the COVID- 19 lockdown.

"Since the lockdown was imposed, we have seen a rise in cases of dog owners abandoning their pets, especially those of imported breeds such as Dobermans, Labradors and German Shepherds," said Ajay Pujar, one of the volunteers of the NGO.

Close

The organisation had so far rescued over 40 such dogs from different parts of the city and sent them to shelter homes in the outskirts of Pune, he said.

related news

Many dog owners were abandoning their pets over misplaced fears and misconceptions that coronavirus infection was transmitted from animals, he said.

"Another reason for this phenomenon is that several pet owners, including students, have left the city because of the pandemic, leaving the animals behind," he added.

After the lockdown was imposed, the organisation had received a call from a housing society, where some students had returned to their hometowns, leaving their two dogs locked in their flat.

"We rescued the dogs who were left behind without any food or means to survive," he said.

Abandoning pets had become a common phenomenon during the health crisis, said Vineeta Tandon, who heads the organisation.

"As abandoning pets is a crime, dog owners don't call shelter homes directly and instead leave these canines tied to gates of dog shelters or abandon them in areas where they know strays are fed regularly," she said.

The health ministry has clarified that coronavirus cannot be transmitted from dogs and cats to humans, said Tandon, who runs a shelter home in Kharadi area.

The organisation has so far rescued dogs of 23 foreign breeds since the lockdown, she added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 10:11 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.