English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Pune district sees record 9,086 COVID-19 cases, tally touches 551,508

The day also saw 58 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,097, and 3,337 people were discharged, official added.

PTI
April 02, 2021 / 10:07 PM IST

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,086 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day addition in the district so far, to touch 5,51,508, an official said on Friday.

The day also saw 58 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,097, and 3,337 people were discharged, he added.

Pune city accounted for 4,653 of the new cases, and its tally stands at 2,78,099, while the addition was 2,453 in Pimpri Chinchwad, which has an infection count of 1,44,714 now, the official said.

The number of cases in the district's rural and cantonment areas was 1,28,695, he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #pune
first published: Apr 2, 2021 10:07 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.