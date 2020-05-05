App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pune cop, wife perform kanyadaan for couple who got married amid coronavirus lockdown

Parents of the bride and the groom participated in the Pune wedding virtually from Nagpur and Dehradun, respectively, an official said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

A Pune police officer and his wife performed 'kanyadaan' for a couple who got married on May 2.

Defying all odds, a marketing professional got married to a doctor in Pune on Saturday. The wedding took place amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the presence of police personnel.

Marketing professional Aditya Bisht and doctor Neha Kushwaha were scheduled to get married on May 2 in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. However, the plan went awry due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, reported DNA.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

Bisht and Kushwaha's parents participated in the Pune wedding virtually from Nagpur and Dehradun respectively, an official said.

“Last month Aditya’s father Devendra Bisht called up the Pune Police control room to get information on whether the couple can go to Dehradun during the lockdown. He got my number as I am the nodal officer for Hadapsar police station,” Assistant Police Inspector Prasad Lonare said.

“When we informed him that movement during lockdown for this purpose was not possible, Devendra asked us if police could help them get married. I spoke to my seniors who gave permission," Lonare said.

“We helped with all arrangements for the wedding at a hall here, and my colleague Manoj Patil and his wife gave away the bride as per marriage rituals. The parents joined remotely via video calling from Nagpur and Dehradun,” he added.

“We got engaged in February and were supposed to get married on May 2 in Dehradun. But the lockdown put paid to all the plans. However, the help API Lonare and his team extended was unimaginable. We will always be grateful to them,” Aditya said.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 5, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: In rare victory of hope and resilience, HIV-positive patient in Gujarat beats COVID-19

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Govt prepares to bring home Indians in the world's largest evacuation plan

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

Painted marks for social distancing, cap on number of commuters: Centre's guidelines for public transport post-lockdown

most popular

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.