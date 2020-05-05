Pune cop, wife perform kanyadaan for couple who got married amid coronavirus lockdown

A Pune police officer and his wife performed 'kanyadaan' for a couple who got married on May 2.

Defying all odds, a marketing professional got married to a doctor in Pune on Saturday. The wedding took place amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the presence of police personnel.

Marketing professional Aditya Bisht and doctor Neha Kushwaha were scheduled to get married on May 2 in Dehradun in Uttarakhand. However, the plan went awry due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, reported DNA.

Bisht and Kushwaha's parents participated in the Pune wedding virtually from Nagpur and Dehradun respectively, an official said.

“Last month Aditya’s father Devendra Bisht called up the Pune Police control room to get information on whether the couple can go to Dehradun during the lockdown. He got my number as I am the nodal officer for Hadapsar police station,” Assistant Police Inspector Prasad Lonare said.

“When we informed him that movement during lockdown for this purpose was not possible, Devendra asked us if police could help them get married. I spoke to my seniors who gave permission," Lonare said.

“We helped with all arrangements for the wedding at a hall here, and my colleague Manoj Patil and his wife gave away the bride as per marriage rituals. The parents joined remotely via video calling from Nagpur and Dehradun,” he added.

“We got engaged in February and were supposed to get married on May 2 in Dehradun. But the lockdown put paid to all the plans. However, the help API Lonare and his team extended was unimaginable. We will always be grateful to them,” Aditya said.