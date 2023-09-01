Pune-based IUCAA scientists behind Aditya L1's SUIT payload say they're eager for data on UV rays to study sun-climate relationship

Aditya L1, the first mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation to study the sun, carries seven payloads, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Two scientists from Pune's prestigious Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on Friday said they were eagerly awaiting the results of one of the main payloads they are associated with of Aditya L1, which will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 AM.

Aditya L1, the first mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation to study the sun, carries seven payloads, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Durgesh Tripathi and AN Ramaprakash, who have dedicated the past 10 years to develop the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), one of the main payloads on the Aditya-L1 mission, told PTI they were "very excited".

"It all started in 2013 after ISRO announced its mission to study the sun. I then spoke to my colleague A N Ramprakash, who is also a professor at IUCAA. We began working on the project and wrote proposals to numerous colleagues from different institutes, seeking their collaboration," Tripathi said.

"Our journey to develop SUIT started with building a team of experts. Along the way, we even recruited students and post-doctoral fellows, provided training to them, and made some hires as per the project's requirements. Now, SUIT is ready and fitted onto Aditya-L1. We now eagerly await the results," he added.

The spacecraft will take another four months to reach the sun-earth Lagrangian Point, also known as L1, and data from SUIT will be available from January, he said.

"SUIT will observe ultraviolet rays coming from the sun. These ultraviolet rays originate from the solar atmosphere, mainly from the lower and middle atmosphere of the sun. We have a variety of scientific filters on SUIT, and using each filter, we can map different heights in the sun's atmosphere," he explained.

The overall objective is to understand the dynamics in the solar atmosphere, he said, adding that UV rays are important for the sun-climate relationship because these are absorbed in the earth's stratosphere, in the process significantly impacting the chemistry of Earth's atmosphere.

SUIT will capture images at different heights of the solar atmosphere and, additionally, on-board intelligence incorporated into it will allow it to decide which part of the sun to observe as it rotates.

"Solar events like explosions and flare-ups can occur unpredictably. We have developed an artificial intelligence system that will continuously monitor the sun, and based on the algorithms we have developed, it will predict when a particular region is likely to flare up or experience an explosion. Everything will be done automatically on board," Tripathi explained.

Speaking about the expected data quality, Tripathi said the hope was that the images obtained would be comparable to those of any other international mission, which would make a significant contribution to the international scientific community.

Ramaprakash said they were not clear about what they were planning to develop when they began work on the project 10 years ago and several months went into crystallizing the concept.

"What we set out to do was a technologically challenging task and it wasn't clear then whether it was possible to achieve it with the available technology," he said.

From submitting the proposal to ISRO and securing funding for the project after demonstrating its feasibility, Ramaprakash said these payloads had to be developed in an extremely clean environment, as any organic contamination would pose problems for the system.

"We had to build ultra-clean rooms, and ISRO kindly provided the space for constructing these clean rooms. It took us a couple of years to complete them," he said underlining some of the challenges.

The SUIT project is led by IUCAA with assistance from various institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research in Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the Manipal Centre for Natural Sciences, Tezpur University in Assam, and the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad.

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is 1.5 million km from the Earth in the direction of the Sun. It will revolve around the Sun with the same relative position and hence can see the Sun continuously.