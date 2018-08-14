App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pune-based Cosmos Bank loses Rs 94 crore in cyber attack

The money was allegedly transferred to bank accounts outside the country, and bank officials have filed a FIR at the Chatushrungi police station in Pune

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

More than Rs 94 crore was allegedly siphoned off from Pune-based Cosmos Bank after one of its servers was hacked, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The money was allegedly transferred to bank accounts outside the country, and bank officials have filed a FIR (first incident report) at the Chatushrungi police station in Pune.

Officials reportedly suspect a malware attack on the ATM switch located at the bank's headquarters on Ganeshkhind Road.

They said that around Rs 80.5 crore was initially transferred to a bank outside India through as many as 14,849 debit card transactions. Following this, another Rs 13.9 crore was transferred in a SWIFT transaction.

The FIR states that the money transfers took place on August 11 and August 13, respectively. A team of officers from Pune's cyber-crime cell and the local police station have launched an investigation into the case.

In addition to the stolen funds, information of thousands of debit cards got stolen by the hackers during the malware attack.

Top officials of Cosmos Bank, one of the oldest co-operative banks in India (established 1906), said that a press conference will be held later in the day to discuss the matter.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 12:28 pm

tags #cyberattack #India

