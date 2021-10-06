MARKET NEWS

Pune airport to remain shut for 14 days from October 16 for runway work

The runway maintenance work at the Pune airport was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later in October.

PTI
October 06, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST
All commercial flights operating from the Pune airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure. (Representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

The Pune airport will remain closed for 14 days from October 16 as the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be undertaking runway resurfacing work, officials said in the evening on October 5.

All commercial flights operating from the airport will remain suspended from October 16 to 29 due to the closure, they said.

According to the airport officials, the decision was taken after receiving a communication from the IAF. An official said, "the IAF has informed us about the runway resurfacing work which will be carried out during the period. Hence, we have made the announcement."

The aerodrome is part of the IAF's airbase at Lohegaon. The runway maintenance work at the Pune airport was earlier proposed to be undertaken in April, but was postponed and will now be carried out later in October.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #pune
first published: Oct 6, 2021 07:32 am

