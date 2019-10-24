Pundri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Pundri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Pundri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Pundri constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Pundri is an Assembly constituency in Kaithal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 82.82% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 83.7% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dinesh Kaushik won this seat by a margin of 4832 votes, which was 3.5% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 137929 votes.
Sultan won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4051 votes. IND polled 122774 votes, 31.71% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
