Punahana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Punahana Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Punahana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Punahana constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Punahana is an Assembly constituency in Mewat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 76.54% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 72.84% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Rahish Khan won this seat by a margin of 3141 votes, which was 2.71% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 115987 votes.
Mohammed Ilyas won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2688 votes. INLD polled 81252 votes, 23.22% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
